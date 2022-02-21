ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jamal Edwards, SBTV founder and YouTube star, dead at 31

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lx51i_0eKLJgT700

British entertainment industry renaissance man Jamal Edwards died Sunday at the age of 31, his company confirmed.

Edwards deejayed in London on Saturday night, and his cause of death has not been released publicly, Variety reported.

Edwards founded music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launched several major musicians, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Edwards was also a director, author, DJ, entrepreneur and designer, and was awarded The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, known as an MBE, for his work in music at the age of only 24 in 2014, The Guardian reported.

The BBC confirmed Edwards’ death with his company late Sunday.

According to The Guardian, Edwards is responsible for launching the careers of some of the world’s most successful musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J, each of whom launched via SBTV before signing with major labels.

The YouTube channel, named after Edwards’ rap name SmokeyBarz, also featured early music from artists such as Stormzy, Rita Ora, Krept & Konan and Bugzy Malone, among others, the British news outlet reported.

Born in Luton in 1990, Edwards was raised in Acton, west London, and launched SBTV as a YouTube channel in 2006, “operating the platform as a youth broadcaster, before accruing a large enough audience to sign with major record labels,” Variety reported.

According to The Guardian, Edwards also served as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales that helps young entrepreneurs get their companies running.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, according to his manager.Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.His mother was Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards. In 2005, Brenda finished fourth place in the second series of the X Factor.Jamal is also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales.RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙— 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning.Following...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Bugzy Malone
Person
Adam Deacon
Person
Stormzy
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jessie J
Person
Rita Ora
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Sbtv#Sbtvonline#Guardian#Smokeybarz#Krept Konan#Realadamdeacon
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Cheslie Kryst’s Father Says Suicide ‘Had A Lot To Do With Family Dysfunction’

Cheslie Kryst was a lawyer, television host and model who exhibited class and confidence. The father of the young beauty queen who ultimately jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise Sunday morning is speaking out for the first time since his daughter’s death. He told the NY Post that his daughter’s suicide had a lot to do with family dysfuncyion. He said she was “pure,” didn’t use drugs or alcohol and that it was likely some kind of depression that led her to take her own life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Deadline

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson’s Cause Of Death Revealed; ‘Friday’, ‘House Party’ Actor Was 55 – Update

UPDATED: The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office issued its report today on the death of Anthony Johnson. The document indicates that the Friday and House Party actor died from “chronic ethanol use.” In other words, chronic drinking. The report also reveals that Johnson died in the hospital and had no other significant conditions. PREVIOUSLY on September 20: Anthony Johnson, the actor and comedian who appeared in the movies Friday and House Party, died Sept. 6 at the age of 55. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his rep LyNea Bell, owner and president of BH Talent. “The world of comedy has truly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ETOnline.com

Bobby Brown on His 'Emotional' Visit to Whitney Houston's Grave in 'Every Little Step' Series

Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy