WWE

Brody King Reveals WWE Angle That Hooked Him As A Kid

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, one of AEW’s newest signings Brody King spoke about his ring name. He admitted that the name has a nod to both Bruiser Brody and Brodie Lee. However, his trainer didn’t like it originally. “Yeah,” he said on if...

www.wrestlinginc.com

PWMania

Update On Bobby Lashley Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley was undergoing testing on his shoulder on Monday. Lashley was currently in Birmingham, Alabama visiting with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley got his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep...
WWE
Person
Luke Harper
Person
Bruiser Brody
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE
#Combat#Chaos#Ring Of Honor#The House Of Black
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
WWE
Fightful

Edge Returns To Raw, Throws Down Open Challenge For WrestleMania 38

Edge needs WrestleMania. WrestleMania needs Edge. Edge came back from a career-ending injury after 9 years of retirement at the Royal Rumble in 2020. That year at WrestleMania, he fought Randy Orton in an empty Performance Center. The next year, he was in the main event of WrestleMania with Bryan Danielson and Roman Reigns. Now, with no clear-cut path to WrestleMania outside of a resume that very few roster members past or present can boast, Edge is looking for someone to step up and face him at WrestleMania this year.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Intentionally Injuring An Opponent

During a recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page looked back on some highlights of their careers. For Roberts, someone who battled addiction and other vices throughout his time in the ring, the stories sometimes have dark themes to them. On...
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Star Arrives in AEW, Joins the House of Black

Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy from his time in WWE, made his surprise debut on this week's AEW Dynamite and joined the House of Black faction. Midway through the show PAC and Penta Oscuro (Pentagon Jr's previous alter-ego from Lucha Underground) successfully beat Malakai Black and Brody King while Penta prevented Black from spraying his black mist, only for the lights to go out. Matthews then appeared in the ring, prompting Black to look like he'd just seen a ghost (calling back to the eye injury Matthews gave him during their WWE days). But Matthews then snapped on PAC and Penta, revealing he was the new member of the House of Black that was teased last week.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Makes Big Change To His Look

The wrestling world has been buzzing about Cody Rhodes recently as the former TNT Champion confirmed that he’s done with All Elite Wrestling, and it’s rumored that he could be returning to WWE. Ahead of his potential WWE return it seems that Cody is trying out a new...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Sets New Milestone After WWE RAW

Following his win over Shelton Benjamin on this week’s RAW, Damian Priest officially became the longest reigning Untied States Champion of the brand-split era. Priest has now held the U.S. Title for 186 days, the longest reign since Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley’s 351-day title run from May 2013 to April 2014. Ambrose had broken MVP’s record 343-day reign that lasted through May 2007 – April 2008.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair on the Message He Sent Cody Rhodes After He Left AEW

– During the latest edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and potentially returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ric Flair on WWE welcoming Cody back with open arms: “I’m sure they’ll welcome him with open...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz References Released WWE Star While Praising Logan Paul

On this week’s RAW, The Miz introduced Logan Paul as his tag team partner in a match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event. Speaking on RAW Talk, The Miz detailed why he chose Paul as his new tag partner. “Logan Paul is...
WWE

