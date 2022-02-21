ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Cold front brings light rain, snow and wind to California

By Kristina Werner, Dennis Shanahan, Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — A cold front approaching California is expected to bring scattered rain, wind, light snow and freezing temperatures starting Monday.

Spring-like weather the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region experienced the last week began to turn Sunday as temperatures dropped about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than what they were the previous day, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory in the Sierra Nevada, anticipating a dusting of snow down to the 2,000-foot level. Gusty winds along ridgelines were expected to affect ski areas and cause travel difficulties for high-profile vehicles and aircraft.

Snow will begin falling over the Sierra Sunday night. After a brief break Monday morning, snow will again fall steadily between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm warning is expected to go into effect over the high Sierra peaks, with more than a foot of snow accumulation possible above 6,000 feet.

Light rain, wind and chilly conditions were expected to move through the state.

Morning frost was expected to become more widespread by midweek, and the coldest temperatures expected Thursday morning could damage flowering fruit and nut trees in the Central Valley, the weather service said.

La Niña expected through spring, brings uncertainty to Sierra snowpack

In the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, temperatures are forecast to peak near 60 degrees Monday under mostly sunny skies. The foothills will see highs in the 40s and 50s Monday, while Tahoe area temperatures rise only into the 30s. Valley winds will gust to about 20 mph.

Tuesday will be even cooler but less breezy as clouds increase along with chances of scattered showers in the Sacramento region.

Follow the latest weather updates from Monday, Feb. 21 below.

1:45 p.m.

Caltrans said chain controls have been lifted in both directions of I-80.

8:40 a.m.

Caltrans said westbound traffic was being held on Interstate 80 in Truckee due to multiple spinouts on the roadway.

Officials could not say when the interstate would reopened.

6:45 a.m.

Snow flurries moved into the Sierra early Monday morning, prompting chain controls .

Snow accumulated on Interstate 80 from Blue Canyon to Donner Summit and Highway 50 experienced on and off snowfall from Pollock Pines to South Lake Tahoe.

Caltrans reported chain controls starting on eastbound I-80 at Nyack and westbound I-80 from the state line to Nyack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

