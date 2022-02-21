ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
77-year-old man pinned in vehicle from accident in Kaneohe area

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
A two-car accident at around 4:15 p.m. resulted in a 77-year-old man pinned in his Mercedes vehicle at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Halekou Road.

