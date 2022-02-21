NFL Combine reportedly facing a boycott due to 'bubble' protocols

A year ago, the 2021 NFL Combine didn't happen and prospects worked out only at their individual pro days. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More than 150 prospects hoping to be picked in the 2022 NFL Draft may sit out the league's annual scouting Combine as a group of agents are organizing a boycott of the event due to "bubble" restrictions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The league announced strict protocols in a memo Saturday that told prospects they will be "restricted to secure Combine venues" and allowed to bring only one fully vaccinated person for medical support.

"This is really bad for the league to spring these restrictions on the players at the last minute," an unnamed agent told Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. "This is unfair. People spend a ton of time and money getting ready for the combine. This is not good, and it won’t stand. We’re taking action and are going to have our voices heard."

A year ago, the 2021 NFL Combine didn't happen and prospects worked out only at their individual pro days. The 2022 NFL Combine will bring the event back to Indianapolis and will begin with quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers arriving on Feb. 28. Each position group is scheduled to spend five days in Indianapolis.