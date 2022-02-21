ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Update: Freeway crash kills two people

Two people have died and two kids were taken...

AZFamily

Police identify woman who died after being hit by a train in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the woman who died after being hit by a train in Phoenix Thursday night. According to Phoenix police, 34-year-old Ciara Chacon was hit along the tracks near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road a little after 6 p.m. Investigators believe she became distracted by an altercation happening nearby when she stepped back and fell onto the tracks. Chacon died at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Wichita police identify two people killed in early Monday crash

A crash near Lincoln and Grove left two men dead and one woman injured early Monday morning, according to Wichita police. Amill Williams, 21, and Alonzo Montgomery, 20, both of Wichita, were found dead inside a vehicle in the 800 block of South Grove. A 22-year-old woman was thrown out of the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a release.
WICHITA, KS
KMBC.com

Woman killed, two people injured in early morning crash on 39th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an overnight crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman. Investigators said they think a Ford SUV was northbound at West 39th Street and Southwest Trafficway when it crashed into an eastbound Buick sedan. A passenger...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Logan Mwangi: Five-year-old dumped in river ‘like fly-tipped rubbish’ with 56 injuries, murder trial told

A five-year-old boy was murdered by his mother, step-father and a teenager before his body was dumped in a river “like fly-tipped rubbish”, a court has heard.Logan Mwangi, described in court as a “cheerful” and “kind” child, suffered 56 “catastrophic” to his head, face, torso, arms and legs before his death last summer, a jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told.His body was found dressed in mismatched pyjamas in the River Ogmore, near his home village of Sarn, South Wales, on 31 July 2021.Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the young boy’s injuries were from “blunt force trauma”, with experts saying...
The Independent

Salvador Macías: Teenager stolen 16 years ago by woman dressed as nurse in Mexican hospital returned to his parents

A teenager who was kidnapped 16 years ago from the hospital he was born in has been reunited with his parents.Salvador Macías was taken from a hospital in Mexico by a woman disguised as a nurse, and was discovered in the home of two people he believed to be his real parents during a police raid on the family’s property.He was later reunited with his biological parents, who had last seen their firstborn son just hours after his birth, before the kidnapping.“They told me and that indeed it is my son,” his biological mother Rosalía López Martínez told Mexican TV...
AZFamily

PD: Woman admitted running red light, hitting toddler in stroller in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she admitted running a red light and hitting a toddler in a stroller at a Phoenix intersection. According to police, Davorah Ross was driving her gray 2013 Nissan Maxima northbound on 19th Avenue Sunday night when she failed to stop at a red light by a Valley Metro light rail station near Glendale Avenue. Police say the Maxima hit a stroller carrying a 2-year-old boy. A family member was pushing him across the street and was in the crosswalk, investigators said. Ross did not stop, police said.
AZFamily

4 injured in multi-car crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One woman and three men are in the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles near 48th Street and McDowell in Phoenix. It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas says a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man are both in...
AZFamily

Man shot, killed following argument at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was shot and killed following an argument at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, just off Black Canyon Highway. Police say 33-year-old Britten...
AZFamily

Body of missing man found outside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the body of a man initially reported missing was found outside a Phoenix home on Saturday. According to officers, a resident found a dead body next to a home near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 12:30 a.m. Detectives identified the body as 44-year-old Maison Whitson, who was reported missing earlier this year. Police did not say the date Whitson went missing.
WMDT.com

Two killed in Accomack Co. crash

OAK HALL, Va. – A crash in Accomack County Monday afternoon resulted in two fatalities. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 13 at the Route 702 intersection. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13, approaching the Route 702 intersection, when a 2006 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign. As a result, the Ford was t-boned by the tractor trailer. Both vehicles crossed over the median after colliding, and the Ford continued off the roadway and hit a tree on a private property.
Riverside Press Enterprise

Driver, passenger killed in crash on 15 Freeway in Wildomar

Two people were killed on the 15 Freeway in Wildomar on Saturday after the driver lost control of the speeding car, which swerved onto the center median and rolled several times, authorities said. Around 1:50 a.m., a Mercedes-Benz traveling at more than 100 mph made an unsafe lane change and...
ntvhoustonnews.com

Mother killed after minor hit-and-run crash on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON – A mother was killed on Eastex Freeway just north of Kingwood Drive after a minor hit-and-run crash on the Eastex Freeway Sunday night. According to police, the victim driving a red sedan stepped out of her car following the crash to check on her children in the back seat when she was struck by a truck.
