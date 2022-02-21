ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mudslides Gut Brazilian Town, ‘Sting Jet’ Winds Lash Northern Europe, as Weather Grows Extreme

theenergymix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story includes details on the impacts of climate change that may be difficult for some readers. If you are feeling overwhelmed by this crisis situation here is a list of resources on how to cope with fears and feelings about the scope and pace of the climate crisis....

www.theenergymix.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Storm Slams Northern Europe With Dangerously High Winds

LONDON — Strong winds battered parts of Britain and Northern Europe on Friday, leading to the death of at least one person, damaging buildings and severely disrupting travel. The storm, called Eunice, was the second in less than a week to hit the region and was expected to be the worst in 30 years, a weather official in Britain said.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Extreme rain, mudslides in Brazil kill at least 78 people

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Powerful mudslides swept through a mountainous region north of Rio de Janeiro Wednesday and killed at least 78 people, though local authorities warn the death toll could rise. Intense rain started Tuesday evening, dumping more precipitation overnight on the mountainous town of Petrópolis than the region...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides Gut Brazil#Extreme Weather#Northern Europe#Land Use#Sting Jet#Petropolis#The Associated Press#Ap#Brazilian#Folha De S Paulo
TIME

China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Huron Daily Tribune

4 dead as northern Europe battered by stormy weather

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across the region overnight, killing at least four people, downing power lines and causing widespread travel delays. Train service was halted in Scotland, parts...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

What is a sting jet and could Storm Eunice be deadly?

Storm Eunice is set to be the worst in over 30 years, meteorologists have warned, as scientists said a rare “sting jet” similar to the one seen during the Great Storm of 1987 might hit the UK. Coastal communities face a severe flood risk and 90mph coastal winds...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What is a Sting Jet? UK at risk of rare weather phenomenon that occurred during Great Storm of 1987

Experts fear deadly Storm Eunice could result in a rare weather event known as a ‘sting jet’. The phenomenon can make already dangerous storms even more intense, resulting in more damage. The most famous examples of this was in the Great Storm of 1987, when hurricane force winds across the UK caused widespread damage and killed 18 people.Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the UK this week, coming just two days after Storm Dudley, and has led to two rare red weather warnings. But what is a ‘sting jet’ and why are scientists concerned about...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Massive Mudslides Kill at Least 93 in Brazilian Tourist Hotspot

At least 93 people have been killed after mudslides swept away cars and houses in the popular Brazilian tourist city of Petropolis. It’s not clear how many people are still missing after the city was hit by torrential rain early on Tuesday—the mayor, Rubens Bomtempo, refused even to offer an estimate over 24 hours after the deluge began. “We don’t yet know the full scale of this,” said the mayor. “It was a hard day, a difficult day.” Videos posted on social media showed buses floating down streets and entire homes being swept away by the mud. “The situation is almost like war... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still,” Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro said Thursday. Reports said a month of rain fell within just three hours, destroying large parts of the city.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

North Korea should be convinced into accepting 60 million Covid vaccine doses, says UN official

North Korea should be provided at least 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and the international community should come together to chart out a strategy for this, an independent UN human rights investigator has said.“It is imperative that the population of North Korea start to be vaccinated… so that the government will have no excuse to maintain the closing of the borders,” Tomas Ojea Quintana, a UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, said on Wednesday.Covid vaccines could be a way to convince the hermit kingdom to ease its lockdown regulations which have currently...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy