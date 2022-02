During a recent stream, Ubisoft revealed what fans can expect to see in 2022 for Rainbow Six Siege. This year represents Year 7 for the game, and there are some big additions on the way. Throughout the next four seasons, players can expect to see new maps, new Operators, improvements to the game's anti-cheat measures, and the addition of cross-play and cross-progression. Console players will also be happy to know that there are new options coming, including the ability to personalize aim control, as well as change controller input presets.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO