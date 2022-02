Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul suffered an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. Paul will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks. Cameron Payne is still sidelined with a right wrist sprain, so Elfrid Payton or Aaron Holiday will likely draw the start at point guard for the Suns on Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Landry Shamet has been cleared to return from an ankle injury, so he should also take on more playing time while Paul and Payne are out. Devin Booker will take on a larger usage rate while Paul is sidelined.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO