More from Moore: Late game execution leads Mississippi State to first true road win

A lineup tweak for MSU coach Ben Howland paid off Sunday night at Missouri as Shakeel Moore sparked the Bulldogs off the bench.

Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7 SEC) has won back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month after beating Missouri (11-16, 5-9 SEC) twice in three days, the latter coming Sunday night on the road through rare late game execution.

The Bulldogs, coming out with a 58-56 win, took a step back on both ends of the floor in their second meeting with the Tigers but found enough late to walk away victorious while also thrusting themselves back into the NCAA tournament conversation.

"I’m very much elated about the win tonight for our team," head coach Ben Howland said postgame. "I though our guys showed tremendous character."

Late game success… finally

The list is an extensive one: Minnesota, Colorado State, Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Alabama.

Mississippi State has been in important resume boosting games and walked away on the wrong end time and time again.

Missouri was not added to the list.

MSU showed poise down the stretch for the first time on the road, scoring 13 of the game’s final 20 points.

Out of a timeout, Howland showed an ability to draw up a play with success in crunch time. State got the ball to Iverson Molinar with less than a minute to go and down a pair.

"First option is to shoot a 3," Howland said. "The guy was recovering to him, so (Molinar) went left. We were gonna run a play if he didn’t have anything, but he just turned the corner and there was a big opening to get right to the paint."

Molinar read the play, attacked the rim and scored around bigs with ease, as he has all season, to tie the game.

"He plays so well, and he does make it look so easy," Howland said. "It’s not easy."

Shakeel Moore steps up

Howland made a change to his starting lineup last week ahead of MSU’s loss at LSU, starting guard Rocket Watts in place of Shakeel Moore. Watts and Moore struggled in Baton Rouge, so Howland again made a change and started freshman Cam Carter alongside Iverson Molinar.

Removing Moore from the starting lineup seemed a no-brainer — at the least, Howland could make a move to spark the team.

Moore scored 21 points across his previous seven games with MSU losing five in the stretch.

But after scoring just two points in Friday’s win against Missouri, Moore got praise and words of encouragement from Howland.

Howland preached how Moore can play an important role without scoring — he had four rebounds and four assists — though he was considered to be State’s top outside threat entering the season.

Against Missouri, Moore played a more active role. When it mattered most, he played the most active role.

With nine seconds to go and the game tied, Moore grabbed a defensive rebound and pushed the other way. It was him one-on-one against a Missouri defender, and Moore came out on top.

He made the transition layup through contact, and though he missed the ensuing free throw, his play secured the win for Mississippi State.

“When I got the rebound, I had only seen one guy ahead of me with his back turned," Moore said. "So, I knew that I could get him to go one way and fake him and go the other. That’s what I chose to do."

Moore provided a spark off the bench, enough to play 23 minutes to Carter’s 15, by scoring nine points to go with seven rebounds and two steals.

"It’s been up and down for me," Moore said. "At the end of the day, it’s just basketball. And I had to tell myself that everyday leading up to this game."

Tournament implications

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi setup Sunday’s matchup clearly for Mississippi State: win and MSU is back in the bubble picture as part of the “Next Four Out.”

Without winning a true road game, State remained in the conversation with Quadrant 1 wins against Alabama and Arkansas to go along with a top 50 NET ranking most of this season.

State remains on the road for its next game Wednesday against South Carolina before returning home for a pair of games against Vanderbilt and Auburn and closing out the regular season at Texas A&M — the latter two serving as Quadrant 1 opportunities.