Music

SEXPAYS Is In “Love” Right Now On New Single: Stream

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are now being introduced to the next big thing in music. New artist SEXPAYS makes his introduction and starts a movement with the release of his edgy and explicit debut single “Love,” out now via THEMACHINE. Out the gate, the DJ-Producer takes...

papermag.com

Moliy Needs a 'Love Doc' Right Now

Moliy's voice — tender and bewitching — has been looped millions of times across TikTok, but it's likely you're not yet familiar with the Ghanian artist. She appears on Amaarae's afropop smash, "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY," which has been remixed by Kali Uchis and became the soundtrack for tons of content across social media in the past year. You'll instantly recognize the line, "I really like to party, I really like your body," but now Moliy is ensuring you'll recognize her name alongside it.
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

Animals As Leaders stream new single Gordian Naught

Washington DC instrumental progressive rockers Animals As Leaders have streamed their brand new single Gordian Naught, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's latest album Parrhesia through Sumerian Records on March 25. "This song attempts to put a soundtrack to the metaphor of 'untying an impossibly...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Giant Party’s emotive new single ‘Loving Arms’

Giant Party have shared a new single – listen to ‘Loving Arms’ below. The track, released last week (February 11), is a further taste of the band’s upcoming new album that’s set for release this summer. The album is described in a statement as “an...
MUSIC
#Acquired Taste#Dj#Themachine#Nyc Underground Party
Bossip

Black Love Thangs: Celebrate Valentine’s Day With These 10 Titles Streaming Now

It’s that time of year again! Fellas are pushing petals, drug stores are selling out of overpriced chocolate delectables, and Netflix subscribers are prepping lists of their favorite Rom-Coms. Now while many aspects of the holiday can seem very cliché and commercial, let’s not overlook the amount of glorious Black Love there is to be showcased on Valentine’s Day.
ENTERTAINMENT
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch the video for THICK’s charming new single, Love You Forever

Brooklyn punks THICK are celebrating Valentine's Day today with the release of a charming new single and video. Entitled Love You Forever, the trio call the track their "first honest love song", having recently written it for a friend's wedding. “It’s about unconditional love and getting through the hard times – knowing that love transcends all of life’s chapters,” they say. “The song is meant to encapsulate the idea of loving your partners, your friends, and most of all loving yourself.“
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 On Netflix, Where Another Group Of Singles Decide On Forever Through A Blue Wall In A Pod

If you’re reading this review, you’ve likely seen the first season of Love Is Blind, which streamed way back in those heady early-pandemic days of 2020, so you know how this show works. Fifteen men and fifteen women meet each other for dates in “pods,” where all they can do is talk to each other; they can’t see what their “pod partner” looks like. Over the ten days the singles are in the pods, they end up forging “relationships” with the people they connect with. They only get to see each other when one proposes to the other, which is also when they get to leave the pods.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Love Wedding Repeat,’ ‘Tigertail’ and more

Havana Rose Liu seems to be having a pandemic moment. After small supporting roles in the streaming movies “Mayday” and “The Sky is Everywhere” and on the Netflix series “The Chair,” the actress — who wasn’t on anyone’s radar six months ago — is starring in her first feature film. In the taut thriller “No Exit,” Liu plays a drug addict named Darby, waylaid by a winter storm while en route from a Northern California rehab facility to Salt Lake City. Waiting out the bad weather in a rundown rest stop with four other travelers — an ex-Marine (Dennis Haysbert), his nurse wife (Dale Dickey) and two shifty young men (Danny Ramirez and David Rysdahl) — Darby discovers a little girl (Mila Harris) who is bound and gagged in the back of a van. It doesn’t take Darby long to figure out whose van it is, but Damien Power’s movie (adapted by Andrew Barrar and Gabriel Ferrari from a book by Taylor Adams) still has a couple more tricks up its sleeve before things resolve themselves. The story is suspenseful and sometimes shockingly violent — mostly involving a nail-gun (ouch) — but Liu shines as the resourceful yet troubled heroine, seeking not just to prevent an abduction but to redeem herself. R. Available on Hulu. Contains strong violence, crude language and some drug elements. 105 minutes.
MOVIES

