AEW

Steve Austin wrestling at Wrestlemania // Cody Rhodes done with AEW

975thefanatic.com
 3 days ago

James Stewart and Mike Riley talk about the...

975thefanatic.com

411mania.com

Rhea Ripley on Changing Up Her Look, Putting Her Career on the Line

– Speaking to Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast this week, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed changing up her look after the Mae Young Classic, revamping herself as a heel, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rhea Ripley on changing her look after her...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Schiavone Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Contributions To AEW

Cody Rhodes is officially departing AEW after being a pillar of the company during its inception, but where he’ll end up is still unknown. It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is very interested in the son of Dusty, rumored to have big plans for the former TNT Champion. WWE added fuel to the rumors this past Monday on RAW, with several superstars, including Edge, making reference to Rhodes. It was also reported that Cody was on his way this week to the WWE Performance Center to shoot footage for his impending return to WWE.
WWE
Steve Austin
Financial World

Santino Marella talks on Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin comeback

In an interview for The Walkway to Fight Club podcast, Santino Marella talked about the potential return of Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin to the WWE. Marella thinks the arrival of Cody would be a good move "When Cody was in WWE, he wasn’t a top guy, but now that he did all this stuff and came back, he could be a top guy now.
WWE
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
WSB Radio

Aikman expected to leave Fox for ESPN 'Monday Night' booth

NFL free agency doesn't begin for a few more weeks, however business is about to pick up when it comes to shuffling among the network broadcast teams with perhaps the biggest surprise of them all. Troy Aikman is expected to become the lead analyst on ESPN's “Monday Night Football” after...
NFL
aiptcomics

Cesaro no longer with WWE

Cesaro has “quietly exited” WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal, according to PWInsider. Cesaro last wrestled for WWE on the 2/11 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Happy Corbin. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast,...
WWE

