How to Use Face Paints and All Face Paints

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can customize Aloy with Face Paints in Horizon Forbidden West, but you have to unlock them and figure out how to equip face paints first. This page covers how to use face paints, and will soon catalog every face paint available in Horizon Forbidden West. Also check out How to...

