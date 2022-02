It’s finally Lexi’s time to shine... but something tells me she’s about to make a lot of enemies in Euphoria’s new episode. Up until now, Cassie’s sister has been a total wallflower — sitting in the background while everyone around her spirals into chaotic drama. But now, it’s Lexi’s turn to embrace the drama. All throughout Season 2, Euphoria has given fans little teases that Lexi’s play is going to majorly shake things up, and the Euphoria Season 2, Episode 7 promo revealed that opening night is almost here. So grab your popcorn, because this is a show you’re definitely not going to want to miss.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO