Burger King is dropping the number of nuggets given to customers to combat inflation. In a recent earnings call, Carrols Restaurant Group, one of the biggest franchisors for the restaurant in the United States, has confirmed that they will be dropping the number of nuggets in meals from 8 to 10 according to a transcript obtained by MarketWatch. In the statement from Carrols CEO Daniel Accordino, the company is claiming that inflation is to blame. (Other reports from reputable sources like NPR seem to find other conclusions. Namely that the increased profits are the main culprit as there is a rush to accrue more value and pass the bill to the customer.) At any rate, here's what the massive franchiser had to say about the nugget situation.

RESTAURANTS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO