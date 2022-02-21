ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum Brenda as she calls SBTV founder ‘the centre of our world’

Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden illness”, his mother Brenda has announced.The SBTV founder, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave, died on Sunday (20 February) aged 31.In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family...
MUSIC
The Independent

New music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, according to his manager.Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave and Jessie J.His mother was Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards. In 2005, Brenda finished fourth place in the second series of the X Factor.Jamal is also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales.RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙— 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022His manager told the PA news agency that Edwards died on Sunday morning.Following...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Heartbroken friends say music mogul Jamal Edwards, 31, died of a 'heart attack' at his mother's house hours after he played final DJ set at London bar as Charles and Camilla pay tribute

Music mogul Jamal Edwards' died from a 'sudden heart attack' at the home he shared with his mother after DJing the night before, his heartbroken friends claimed today. The YouTube star, 31, passed away on Sunday morning at the address in Acton, west London, after performing at Bubba Oasis in Angel on Saturday night.
MUSIC
