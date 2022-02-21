ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOSLC’ recap: Jennie Nguyen throws glass at Mary Cosby in explosive fight

By Evan Real
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

What a way to go out, ladies.

Sunday night’s finale episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” saw Jennie Nguyen throw a glass at Mary Cosby during an explosive fight.

The altercation came after Whitney Rose tried apologizing to Cosby for calling her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church a “cult.”

Nguyen’s decision to join the conversation and air her grievances with the controversial preacher ignited major discord at an event for Lisa Barlow’s Vida Tequila.

Cosby, uninterested in conversing with the Bravo newbie, eventually pulled Rose, 36, away to discuss their issues one-on-one — but a persistent Nguyen followed.

“I didn’t sign up for you,” Cosby, 49, told a notably confrontational Nguyen, who immediately snapped back, “I didn’t sign up for you, either!”

Nguyen, 44, went on to accuses Cosby of calling her a “f—king psycho,” a claim the religious leader denied.

“Well, then what did you say under your breath about me?” a paranoid Nguyen pressed, causing Cosby to exit the party.

“Oh, run away. Run away, Mary! Run away. Run the f—k away because you don’t have nothing to say, Mary,” Nguyen shouted as she launched her drink at Cosby. “If you have something to say about me, say it to my face!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9SGG_0eKLCGOS00
Nguyen was fired from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after offensive Facebook posts resurfaced online.

Jen Shah tried bringing the women together and mediating the situation, but Cosby refused.

“I will never talk to her. Never,” she said, before making a beeline to the emergency exit.

“Hurry up, run! You got a maniac on the loose!” Cosby told herself as she made her way down a staircase, escaping the party. “She’s throwing glass!”

Aside from Shah, 48, no other cast members seemed to bat an eye at Nguyen’s violent outburst toward Cosby.

“I’ve never gotten a glass thrown at me from no one and the fact that no one even cared is, like, too much,” a dejected Cosby said in a confessional. “Makes you wonder who are your friends and who’s not.”

As viewers will recall, Cosby came under fire this season for saying Nguyen — who is of Vietnamese descent — has “nice slanted eyes” and comparing Shah to a “Mexican thug.” (Cosby apologized for the latter comment.)

After bailing on the “Salt Lake City” Season 2 reunion to avoid addressing her offensive remarks and those “cult” claims, Cosby ousted herself from the hit Bravo reality show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXpj3_0eKLCGOS00
Mary Cosby will not return for Season 3 of “RHOSLC.”

“This was the kiss of death for Mary,” an insider previously told Page Six. “She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church.”

Meanwhile, Nguyen was fired after a succession of offensive Facebook posts — many which mocked the Black Lives Matter movement — surfaced in January.

“Everyone is so relieved that Jennie was fired,” an insider told us. “Absolutely nobody wanted to film with her or be associated with her after the social media drama.”

Part one of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 2 reunion airs Sunday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

