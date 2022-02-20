ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA celebrates 75th anniversary with gathering of the greatest players in league history

By Jeff Zillgitt and Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND — From 89-year-old Bob Pettit to 27-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo, an amazing collection of basketball talent spanning eight NBA decades was honored at halftime of the league’s annual All-Star Game.

The NBA announced its 75th anniversary team early this season and those 76 players who are MVPs, Finals MVPs, All-Stars and champions were celebrated in a ceremony on Sunday.

In a wonderful and nostalgic celebration of NBA history, the league honored its 76 greatest players in a remarkable collection of stars. Among the notable names not in attendance: Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, Tim Duncan, Russell Westbrook, Steve Nash.

The players were announced by position: forwards, centers and then guards. Michael Jordan was the last player announced, and Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in memoriam received the loudest cheers from fans.

Pettit, the NBA’s first MVP, looked forward to the festivities, which included a chance to catch up with some players he played against.

"It's a great honor. I'm very appreciative of the fact that I am included," Pettit said at the National Retired Basketball Players Legends media availability. "Anybody who says it isn’t nice to be included is lying. It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my family. It reminds me that I was pretty good after all."

Elvin Hayes, one of the game’s great scorers and rebounders, is among the most underappreciated of the 76 greatest players. He appreciates the recognition

"To be a part of the 50, you’re thinking, 'Wow, that’s really a special situation,' " Hayes said. "But 75 comes along and you have all the great players you played against and you didn’t play against. 'Hey, you really have arrived.' "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0io3Wd_0eKLC8Pt00
Michael Jordan was introduced last and drew one of the largest cheers during the ceremony. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cm5w6_0eKLC8Pt00
Magic Johnson is introduced. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBpnV_0eKLC8Pt00
Jerry West is introduced. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRb0A_0eKLC8Pt00
Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing pose for photos. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oybrp_0eKLC8Pt00
Michael Jordan shares a laugh with Dennis Rodman. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAe79_0eKLC8Pt00
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce take in the halftime ceremony. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLI09_0eKLC8Pt00
Lebron James waves to the crowd after being introduced. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcTgd_0eKLC8Pt00
Isiah Thomas is introduced. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxeMM_0eKLC8Pt00
Lebron James greets Michael Jordan after the halftime ceremony. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVKkq_0eKLC8Pt00
From left: Dennis Rodman, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV1Yg_0eKLC8Pt00
Shaquille O'Neal never misses an opportunity to ham it up for the cameras. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA celebrates 75th anniversary with gathering of the greatest players in league history

Comments / 12

Randy Larie
3d ago

Only thing to say Michael was the last showing Lebron who is truly the goat and its a shame when Michael got more or just as much applause as Lebron did in basically his hometown.

Reply(2)
3
