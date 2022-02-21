ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate Police shoot and kill man they say was choking wife

By Austen Erblat, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Margate man was shot dead by police after officers say he was choking his wife, after holding her and her baby captive.

Margate Police said they responded to a 911 call just after 7 a.m. Sunday about a possible domestic violence situation at the 6900 block of Northwest First Street.

When they arrived, officers said they heard screaming from inside a home. They made contact by phone with a woman inside, who said her husband, later identified by police as Louisson Pierrot, 38, was holding her and her 1-year-old baby captive, the department said in a statement.

The wife, who police do not identify, spoke to police via cell phone from inside a closet. Pierrot got into the closet and took the phone from his wife and police lost contact with her, they said.

A SWAT team entered the home and saw Pierrot choking his wife, the department said, and one officer shot him several times. Pierrot was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman and her baby were taken to a separate hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, as is policy after police shootings. The department did not immediately identify the officer, but said the incident was recorded on his body camera.

This is developing story, so please check back for updates.

Austen Erblat can be reached at aerblat@sunsentinel.com , 954-599-8709 or on Twitter @AustenErblat .

