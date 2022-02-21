ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Scott takes Mardi Gras

By Taylor Toole
KATC News
 3 days ago
Excitement and anticipation — filling the streets of Scott Sunday afternoon — with music, floats and throws galore.

For some, missing out on Mardi Gras the past couple of years took a toll.

"It sucked," said parade-goer and lifelong Scott resident Drake Lee. "It was awful, we all missed it and we're really happy to be back."

"We turn up with family and friends, my kids look forward to it, it's awesome," said Kimberly Rose, from Lafayette.

For others, however, the day of the parade is just another day.

I spoke with 11-year-old Evan Dartez. When I asked him if he was excited about the parade — this was his answer:

"Um, not really."

As another parade floats past us, the people I spoke with told me nothing is going to keep them from letting the good times roll.

Lafayette Parish Kindergarten registration coming up

Kindergarten registration for the Lafayette Parish School System will open on Friday, March 4, 2022, and will continue throughout the summer. All children who are five years old on or before September 30, 2022, and reside in Lafayette parish are now required to register for the 2022-2023 school year.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
