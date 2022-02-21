ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owings Mills, MD

43-year-old man dies after tree falls on car he was driving in Owings Mills

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
43-year-old man dies after tree falls on car he was driving in Owings Mills Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A 43-year-old man died Saturday after a tree fell on his car while he was driving in Owings Mills, police said.

Baltimore County Police said Sunday that Andre Turner was driving northbound on McDonogh Road at Star Circle in his 2013 Chevrolet Impala when a tree fell across the entire road. The tree landed on Turner’s car and he died at the scene. Police said they believe the tree fell because of high winds.

A 2017 Honda CR-V was driving the opposite direction at the time, and struck the tree after it fell to the roadway but nobody in that vehicle suffered any injuries, police said.

