Environment

Northern States To Experience Extreme Cold, Second ‘Stronger’ Storm Threatens Central, Western US

By Marvie Basilan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two winter storms are set to affect multiple regions across the United States this week, with the first storm plunging temperatures below average in northern states and the second storm bringing snow and ice farther south later in the week. In a Saturday notice, the U.S. Weather Prediction Center...

www.ibtimes.com

Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Sandusky Register

How much snow could we get?

SANDUSKY — There’s both good news and bad news when it comes to this week’s potentially historic winter storm. Let’s start with the good: The latest projections show the area not getting as much snowfall as originally expected. And now the bad: It’s still a lot....
SANDUSKY, OH
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Snow moves in Thursday night through Friday

Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Hatchet-wielding suspect arrested for alleged bomb threat at Parkersburg Rural King. Sissonvile High School dealing with heat issues. Man killed in Logan County fire. Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Kait 8

Wind, tornadoes ‘biggest concerns’ with Thursday storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cold front advancing on Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could usher in damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Meteorologist Zach Holder said a line of storms will move through Region 8 late Thursday morning and into the afternoon. “Wind energy and spin in the atmosphere are...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

What to expect for severe storms Thursday

UPDATE: A marginal risk of flash flooding and a wind advisory is in effect Thursday through 9 PM, according to the National Weather Service. All modes of severe storms are possible, including damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and the possibility of a strong tornado MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s now an enhanced risk for severe storms […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
ENVIRONMENT
