Music

Roy Simmons Releases the Acoustic Version of His Hit Single ‘Some More’

By BKK
24hip-hop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger, songwriter Roy Simmons ended 2021 with a major accomplishment after his Debut EP “Pardon Me” peaked at number one on the iTunes R&B charts and number four on the Apple music charts. During a meeting with his team, Roy Simmons previewed some unreleased music for his peers, instantly everyone in...

Whiskey Riff

On This Date: George Jones Released His Debut Single “No Money In This Deal” Way Back In 1954

Ol’ Possum, he was a wild one I’ll tell ya what…. George Jones will go down as one of the most beloved, polarizing, and well known country music singers of all time. Although the man had his share of struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism off stage, which has made for some WILD stories (with a lot of them involving his ex-wife Tammy Wynette), his ability to deliver a song and capture a crowd are comparable to only a select few.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Heath Sanders Releases Full-Length Video For His Steamy Viral Hit “Some Other Kind Of Love”

Add this one to the baby-makin’ playlist. Heath Sanders recently teased a tenderhearted new single, “Some Other Kind Of Love,” on TikTok, and his fans went crazy and blew the song up. @heathsanders Garage sessions with my boy @caseyparadaymusic More to come. #acoustic #acousticcover #originalmusic #songwriter #love ♬ Original Sound Heath Sanders Some Other Kind Of Love – Heath Sanders The clip quickly racked up over 700k views, and had fans begging Heath to put this one out. Well now […] The post Heath Sanders Releases Full-Length Video For His Steamy Viral Hit “Some Other Kind Of Love” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Delivers Stellar Acoustic Version Of His First Big Radio Hit, “On My Way To You”

Man, if I see another one of these Cody Johnson acoustic videos, I might have to mess around and get some tickets. So far, the rodeo cowboy turned country music superstar has released an acoustic video of “Dear Rodeo,” and a cover of Gary Stewart’s hit song, “She’s Acting Single,” with both renditions treating fans to a heavy dose of that steel and fiddle we love so much.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

True Thompson Shows Off Stylish New Look With Mom Khloé Kardashian After Daddy-Daughter Date With Tristan Thompson

True Thompson is proving fashion runs in the family. The three-year-old cutie showed off her stylish new outfit and hairdo on Tuesday, February 22, while posing for her famous mama, Khloé Kardashian. In a series of snaps posted to the reality star's Instagram account, True posed in a nude long sleeve shirt and sweatpants while donning a colorful tie-dye jacket.
NBA
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES

