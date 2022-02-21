'Pill mill' doctor motions to withdraw plea
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two weeks before a Northumberland County doctor is set to be sentenced for his involvement in a massive "pill...www.wnep.com
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two weeks before a Northumberland County doctor is set to be sentenced for his involvement in a massive "pill...www.wnep.com
it's the government fault that people are turning to fentanal because doctors are barred from prescribing pain meds for chronic pain sufferers.
Totally correct. The government always swing the pendulum way too hard. Now people with real pain issues must suffer. It’s not about the drugs it’s about the money they get from suing that the people never see only the lawyers.
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 4