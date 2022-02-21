ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

'Pill mill' doctor motions to withdraw plea

 3 days ago
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two weeks before a Northumberland County doctor is set to be sentenced for his involvement in a massive "pill...

Comments / 4

no name from me
3d ago

it's the government fault that people are turning to fentanal because doctors are barred from prescribing pain meds for chronic pain sufferers.

3
poop scoop
3d ago

Totally correct. The government always swing the pendulum way too hard. Now people with real pain issues must suffer. It’s not about the drugs it’s about the money they get from suing that the people never see only the lawyers.

2
