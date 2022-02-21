'Pill mill' doctor motions to withdraw plea

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The food company Abbott announced last week it is recalling some brands of baby formula, including brands made for babies on specialized diets. Kathleen Brotzman of Tunkhannock and baby Lucy have been on quite a ride in Lucy's short life. She's only two months old, and her parents have already tried several types of formula in hopes of controlling her reflux.

