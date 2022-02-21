Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

Jamal Edwards, best known for founding the media platform SBTV, passed away at the young age of 31 on Sunday morning. SBTV helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, Wiley, and many more while helping grime music reach a global audience. SBTV kicked off in 2006 as a...
A candlelight vigil is being held for the late Jamal Edwards in West London tonight (February 21). Get full details of the event below. The influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV passed away yesterday (February 20) aged just 31. His death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’...
Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, after her son Prince Charles, and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for the virus earlier this month. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” read the official statement from...
Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
Singer and TV presenter Brenda Edwards has said her son Jamal was “the centre of our world” as she paid tribute to him following his death aged 31.The Loose Women panellist thanked everyone for “messages of love and support” following the sudden death of SBTV founder Jamal, who gained fame from setting up the new music platform in 2006, which is often credited as helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he...
Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. She...
Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
In her thoughts. Peta Murgatroyd asked fans to “please pray” for her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, to return from his native Ukraine safely following the Russian invasion. “I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few days will be even harder,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would be the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more.”
British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. A pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, he was appointed an MBE in 2014. In interviews with the BBC from 2016 and 2017, he shared advice for those wanting to start their own business and explained why he chose to launch SBTV.
Reports have it that Queen Elizabeth will never abdicate. Reports about Queen Elizabeth abdicating and passing the throne to Prince Charles have been making rounds online for quite some time now. Her Majesty was hounded with growing health concerns after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she spent a night in a hospital for a series of tests.
We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly have a fraught relationship with Camilla. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not release any statement when the Queen announced that Camilla will be queen consort someday. To make the matter worse, an unnamed insider claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not respect her future title.
Jason Lee insisted that the report about Queen Elizabeth II's being dead is not a lie. Queen Elizabeth II is dead rumors have resurfaced on social media after one outlet reported it. And the blog founder stands by its report refusing to retract the story. Table of contents. Queen Elizabeth...
Ed Sheeran responded to the death of his friend, Jamal Edwards, the founder and CEO of SBTV, who died of a heart attack on February 20 at the age of 31. “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. The post featured an old photo of Sheeran and Edwards together. “Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
Kathy Hilton was host Wednesday afternoon, inviting an intimate group of women to her home in partnership with Frida — the motherhood brand offering labor and recovery goods. “Frida was born out of the insight that there are four million babies born each year, and hundreds of brands that...
