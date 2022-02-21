Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

In her thoughts. Peta Murgatroyd asked fans to “please pray” for her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, to return from his native Ukraine safely following the Russian invasion. “I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few days will be even harder,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would be the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more.”

