ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No. 17 USC uses late rally to get past Washington State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPmas_0eKL9WCA00

Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 21 points, including a jumper from the free-throw line with 0.2 seconds remaining, as No.17 Southern California survived a scare and defeated Washington State 62-60 on Sunday night in a Pacific-12 game at Los Angeles.

Drew Peterson added 17 points and Max Agbonkpolo had 10 for the Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12), who rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to win their fourth consecutive game. Isaiah Mobley, in just his second game since breaking his nose Feb. 5 against Arizona, added eight points and team highs of nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Tyrell Roberts led Washington State (14-12, 7-8) with 16 points and four assists. Noah Williams added 14 points, Michael Flowers scored 12 and Andrej Jakimovski had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Trojans trailed 49-41 with 11:25 remaining before tying the score at 57-all on a jumper by Peterson with 4:18 to go, capping a 6-0 run.

A free throw by Jakimovski and a jumper by Roberts gave Washington State a 60-57 advantage with 2:35 remaining before Agbonkpolo made a 3-pointer from the corner to tie it with 2:15 remaining.

The Trojans took a timeout with 20 seconds left to set up the last shot and Ellis delivered, giving USC its 12th consecutive victory over the Cougars dating to 2015.

The Cougars, who lost their fifth game in a row, rallied from an early 10-point deficit to take a 32-28 halftime lead, almost solely on their 3-point shooting.

WSU was 15 of 31 from 3-point range and 5 of 32 inside the arc for the game, shooting 31.7 percent overall. The Cougars forced 14 turnovers and turned those into 25 points to stay close.

Williams made all three of his 3-point attempts during a 14-3 run in the first half, including one that gave the Cougars a 20-19 lead with 10:13 to go

Mobley made a 3-pointer and a three-point play as the Trojans took a 16-6 lead in the opening 4:10.

Washington State got a boost from the return of center Dishon Jackson, who missed the previous 10 games after suffering an eye injury Jan. 8 against Utah. Jackson had five points, four rebounds and three blocks.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California College Basketball
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrej Jakimovski
Person
Boogie Ellis
Person
Drew Peterson
Person
Isaiah Mobley
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Rutgers University#Point Shooting#Pac 12#Wsu#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy