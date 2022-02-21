Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was booed during pre-game introductions in Cleveland ahead of Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.

In a way, it was a sign of respect from Cavaliers fans who saw Curry lead his Warriors to three NBA titles against Cleveland earlier in his career.

Once the game started, Curry did his talking on the court. That included the three-time champion hitting eight threes in the first half a lone — one shy of Paul George’s All-Star Game record.

What followed in the third quarter was absolutely insane. Stephen Curry legit hit seven consecutive three-pointers from pretty much all around the court.

Not only did Stephen Curry break the All-Star Game record for most threes in a game, he did it with half of the third quarter remaining.

Curry would end up hiting 15 three-pointers in the game before the third quarter was over. We’re not kidding. Fifteen! That’s the NBA record, regardless of All-Star game, playoffs or regular season.

Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s record-breaking NBA All-Star Game performance

More must-reads: