Kansas City, MO

Resident concerned after hole develops on a busy West Plaza road

By Monica Castro
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days after Thursday’s snowstorm, Tyler Angell noticed a hole just on the edge of his driveway.

“It goes down, just caught the ground there. We are just shy of 3 feet deep,” Angell said.

The hole is located on State Line Road in the West Plaza neighborhood.

“So initially, from my doorstep looking down, I’m like, okay, I can see a little bit of a pothole, and then, you know, assessing a little bit closer, you can see that it’s relatively pretty deep.”

He fears it’s a sink hole. He believes all the melted snow from Thursday’s snowstorm caused it. Sunday afternoon, our cameras caught water just flowing into the hole.

While the hole itself is not terribly wide, he’s concerned that it could expand, especially if there’s another winter storm expected to hit next week.

“It’s definitely something that has multiple people concerned in the neighborhood and that honestly needs to be addressed,” he said.

He reported it to Kansas City, Missouri officials and hopes something can be done right away.

If you see a sink hole, pothole or other concerning element in the street, you are encouraged to report it to the city.

You can find more information here: https://www.kcmo.gov/city-hall/311 .

For now, Angell is avoiding using his driveway. He’s concerned the weight of his vehicle could impact the hole.

“I parked my vehicle at another location, and I probably won’t park it in the driveway until something happens. It doesn’t look safe to drive over.”

