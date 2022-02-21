NYC Education Dept. therapists face monthslong payment delays for special ed work

The Tweed Courthouse, on Chambers St. in Manhattan houses Department of Education offices. Jeff Bachner/New York Daily News/TNS

The rocky rollout of a city Education Department program to help students with disabilities recover from the pandemic has left hundreds of occupational and physical therapists who staff the initiative waiting months to get paid for their extra work, the teachers union charges.

Therapists have been working additional hours before and after school and on weekends as part of a sweeping $250 million, federally funded Education Department initiative to offer extra support to special education students who missed out on critical services during the pandemic.

In an internal union survey of 383 Education Department-employed therapists in late January, 222 people said they had yet to see a dime for extra work stretching back to November, according to Melissa Williams, the therapist chapter leader at the United Federation of Teachers. Thirty-nine others said they’d been partially compensated.

Since then, some therapists said they’ve gotten initial payments for a small portion of the hours they’ve worked.

“The jobs were posted, we performed the labor, it’s unacceptable you can’t figure out how to pay us,” Williams said at a meeting of the city’s Panel for Educational Policy.

The massive recovery services program has been mired in chaos since the start, facing several delays as city guidance shifted and administrators struggled to recruit staffers and students.

That, combined with an already complicated payroll system for therapists and scant training for schools on how to operate payroll for the recovery system, contributed to the widespread paycheck delays, therapists say.

Compensation for therapists can be complicated even in normal times, since they often work across multiple schools, use different payroll software and require a special waiver to get paid overtime.

The issues got worse during the recovery program, therapists say.

“Our payroll secretaries weren’t trained for a very long time in how to handle all of this,” said Alison Loebel, a veteran physical therapist in Queens’s District 29, who has been working in the program.

Even after payroll secretaries figured out how to log the extra hours, some said they didn’t have the information they needed from the Education Department’s central offices about where to bill the expenses, Loebel added, further delaying the payments.

Loebel estimated she’s worked roughly 50 hours during mornings, afternoons and weekends staffing the recovery program at three different schools since December. She said she finally got a check Friday for eight hours worth of work.

“We’re making every effort to process all pending transactions as quickly as possible, and we’ve provided training to school staff, distributed FAQ and instructional videos, and are offering direct assistance to schools to support this process,” said Education Department spokeswoman Sarah Casasnovas.

Loebel said she was happy to take on the extra work because she knew how important it was for kids, but grew increasingly frustrated with each email from her program supervisors.

“I started getting resentful every time I got it … because there was no word about if we were getting paid for this work,” she said.

Loebel and Williams said they’ve been pushing union officials to pressure the Education Department and file an official labor grievance.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew said he believes the Education Department is addressing the delays, but he criticized the agency for taking so long.

“The [Education Department] designed a new program but couldn’t figure out how to get people paid, so the union had to keep pressing to get this fixed,” he said.

Advocates and educators worry that if the payroll snags continue, therapists will drop out of the recovery program, adding challenges to the short-staffed initiative.

“It’s really frustrating because the office of special education has put this out there as an opportunity for kids with disabilities … but if the providers aren’t ready and able then not a lot can happen, and the providers can’t be ready and able if the [Education Department] isn’t paying them or taking too long to pay them,” said Maggie Moroff, the special education policy director at Advocates for Children.

Loebel said she tries her best to keep her annoyance about the payment delays separate from her work with the kids, but her patience is wearing thin.

“I always have a smile on my face with the kids … but it’s frustrating and tough,” she explained. “The [Education Department] thinks of us last, it’s pretty systemic and chronic this kind of lack of respect.”