ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

404 dollar stores closed after FDA uncovers massive rodent infestation

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6l9o_0eKL2YmZ00

(NEXSTAR) – More than 400 Family Dollar locations remained closed Sunday as the retailer worked to recover from a rodent infestation discovered at one of its distribution centers .

The Food and Drug Administration said it first sent an inspector to the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility in January following a consumer complaint. The inspection found “live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination,” the agency said.

After a fumigation at the facility, about 1,100 dead rodents were found.

“Additionally, a review of the company’s internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between Mar. 29 and Sep. 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation,” the FDA said.

Concerns the unsanitary conditions could have contaminated food, cosmetics, medical products, pet food and other products sold at Family Dollar has prompted a massive recall .

RODENTS: Family Dollar items possibly contaminated

It has also led the chain to temporarily shut down 404 stores as the affected products are purged from the shelves. The closed stores are all in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee. (See the exact list of locations here .)

“Our teams are working hard to reopen these stores as soon as possible,” said Kayleigh Campbell, a spokesperson for Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree. Campbell did not provide an estimated reopening date.

Once stores reopen, customers who purchased affected products will be able to return them for a refund without a receipt.

“We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue,” Campbell said.

Customers with questions about the recall and potentially contaminated products can call 844-636-7687, the company said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ACHI sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, says reduced testing, at-home tests threaten accuracy

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said on February 24 that although the state continues to experience reduced COVID-19 transmission, and reported new cases in school districts reflect the reduction, low testing rates combined with increased at-home testing threaten the accuracy of reporting on new infections at the school district level.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Alabama State
City
West Memphis, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Stores#Rodents#Nexstar#Family Dollar#Dollar Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Non-student leases not being renewed at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. KNWA/FOX24 (KNWA/FOX24) — Tenants at a Fayetteville apartment complex who aren’t college students are having to find new housing. This is causing concern for people who now have to look for other affordable housing options. “You’re displacing people and it’s not right,” said Ruby Minks. “Currently, I’m homeless,” said Jacqueline Hooper. Both are […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Winter weather leaves 30K+ without power in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As temperatures reach below freezing across Arkansas, energy companies around the state are reporting that thousands are without power Thursday morning. According to PowerOutages.US, there are more than 30,000 Arkansas customers currently without power. As of Thursday morning, the majority of power outages are in eastern Arkansas. Entergy officials noted Wednesday […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy