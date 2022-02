Syracuse basketball fell 79-69 at Notre Dame Wednesday night. Here are five takeaways from the loss. Girard was off shooting the ball all night and it was evident right from the start. He finished 1-7 from the floor, including 0-4 from beyond the arc, for just two points. While he did have four assists, he just did not have the same level of energy that we have seen most of the year. Syracuse needs him Girard to hit shots to win games. He has to play better the last three games for the Orange to have a shot. It was a bad time to have one of these types of games in what was a very winnable opportunity.

