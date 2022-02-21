ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa couple arrested for possession of firearm, narcotics: police

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa couple was arrested on multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale, Saturday night, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department .

Police conducted a traffic stop after they saw a man, Troy Bingham, and a woman, Hailey Hendricks, inside a car with expired registration.

The officer learned Hendricks, 36, was on felony probation, which required police to search her person and property. Bingham, 57, agreed for officers to search his person.

A small — but loaded with one round — Deringer-style .22-caliber pistol was recovered from Bingham’s jacket pocket, authorities said.

Hendricks, a convicted felon, admitted to illegally possessing the firearm and giving it to Bingham.

After police stopped the two at a traffic stop, the investigation led to at the couple’s residence.

After a search of the apartment and vehicle, police found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, 4.2 grams of heroin, and narcotics packaging materials — in addition to the recovered handgun, according to authorities.

Both were booked into jail for the following charges.

Hendricks

  • Possession of an unregistered firearm
  • Possession of an unregistered firearm in a vehicle
  • Felon in possession of ammunition
  • Possession of narcotics for sale

Bingham

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of narcotics for sale1203.2 PC
  • Violation of felony probation
