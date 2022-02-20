Advice For LeToya Luckett’s Estranged Husband | RSMS

Actions speak louder than words? As Kanye West continues to voice his displeasure with Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the reality star officially unfollowed her estranged husband on Instagram. The social media change seemingly happened on Thursday, February 17, and it leaves Kris Jenner as the sole Kardashian family...
In her appearance on the Discovery+ docuseries Profiled: The Black Man, Tina Knowles-Lawson recalls a conversation where she had to defend her son-in-law, Jay-Z after the woman asked her why she would allow her daughter, Beyoncé, to marry someone she believed to be a “gangster rapper.”. “I can...
Tina Knowles-Lawson wants to change the stereotypes of Black men that are portrayed in the media, which is why she's sharing a personal story involving her daughter Beyoncé and son-in-law JAY-Z. In an interview with CBS Mornings to promote her upcoming project, Profiled: The Black Man,. the mother discussed...
“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet.
So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
It’s been long said that the Love & Hip Hop franchise was less about strong relationships and budding music careers and more about drama. From love triangles to vicious fights, the show definitely has its fair share of crazy moments. However, amidst the drama, some beautiful love stories have played out on the series, including that of Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams.
Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position of Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Robin Roberts often shares glimpses of her personal life away from Good Morning America on social media, and most recently posted a look at her snow-covered garden in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with her long-term partner Amber Laign. However, while fans know a lot about the star,...
Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are “extending their family” on Monday (Jan. 31).
The doting pair took to Instagram with their pregnancy news in a joint post where Brat wrapped her arms around her fiancée making a heart with her hands. The 47-year-old rapper officially came out and confirmed her relationship with Judy on March 25, 2020 when her lady surprised her with a Bentley truck as an early birthday gift.
Judy wrote, “…I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been...
Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
Lyrica Anderson is pulling the plug on her marriage to producer A1 Bently. The couple has starred on multiple seasons of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, chronicling both their romantic relationship and music careers as they tried merging both. Anderson is a talented singer who has written songs for singers like Beyonce – while A1 has worked with the likes of Chris Brown, French Montana and Fabolous. The couple eloped in 2016, but their marital bliss has been short-lived.
What could you possibly gift a woman like Beyonce who seems to have everything? Including a killer voice, enviable dance skills and a career with some of the most iconic music in the past two decades?. Well, it seems her husband – rapper and business mogul Jay-Z – might just...
Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s estranged husband is selling their hideaway house in Massachusetts, saying it is linked with “ugly” memories. A secluded five-bedroom waterfront mansion in Massachusetts where Maxwell, now a convicted sex trafficker, lived before her arrest is coming on the market for $7.3 million (£5.4m). The...
Entertainment blog, Sandra Rose previously reported sources told the outlet The Real talk show co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and her husband rapper Jeezy (Jay Jenkins) are raising their child to be genderless. However, those claims appear to be inaccurate. Comedian Loni Love and Jeannie’s co-star reposted Sandra Rose’s blog post...
It looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t the only ones with a pregnancy announcement. On Monday (January 31), Da Brat and girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Duprat revealed they’re expecting their first child as well. Although they didn’t provide any specifics, they did write in the caption,...
Adonis gives his dad a quick lesson on what happens in the afterlife. Parlez–vous français? Well, Drake’s son Adonis surely does and he’s not afraid to show off his skills, either. A clip of Drake and his son Adonis Graham went viral after the rapper posted an Instagram video this past weekend. The heartwarming video already has over 8 million views and counting, and the 4-year-old gives his dad and all his followers an unforgettable French lesson.
Da Brat loves Jesseca “Judy” Dupart! The rapper and talk show host proved it once again by proposing to her pregnant fiance on her bae’s birthday. Keep scrolling to see the surprise proposal that comes days before their wedding nuptials, plus take an up-close look at the eye-catching diamond ring.
Reginae Carter took to Instagram posing with Lil Wayne in a loving father-daughter photo. She captioned the post, "My forever Valentine [heart]," while rumors have been swirling recently that the rapper's daughter may be dating New York-bred artist Lil Tjay. In addition to reposting her post to her Instagram story,...
Comments / 0