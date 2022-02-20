ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Advice For LeToya Luckett’s Estranged Husband | RSMS

 2 days ago

If what@Gary With Da Teasaid is right, LeToya Luckett and her husband...

urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 23 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position of Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Vibe

Da Brat And Fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Expecting First Child Together

Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are “extending their family” on Monday (Jan. 31). The doting pair took to Instagram with their pregnancy news in a joint post where Brat wrapped her arms around her fiancée making a heart with her hands. The 47-year-old rapper officially came out and confirmed her relationship with Judy on March 25, 2020 when her lady surprised her with a Bentley truck as an early birthday gift. Judy wrote, “…I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been...
Distractify

Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Files for Divorce

Lyrica Anderson is pulling the plug on her marriage to producer A1 Bently. The couple has starred on multiple seasons of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, chronicling both their romantic relationship and music careers as they tried merging both. Anderson is a talented singer who has written songs for singers like Beyonce – while A1 has worked with the likes of Chris Brown, French Montana and Fabolous. The couple eloped in 2016, but their marital bliss has been short-lived.
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
St. Louis American

Jeannie Mai slams claim of her and Jeezy raising their child to be agender

Entertainment blog, Sandra Rose previously reported sources told the outlet The Real talk show co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins and her husband rapper Jeezy (Jay Jenkins) are raising their child to be genderless. However, those claims appear to be inaccurate. Comedian Loni Love and Jeannie’s co-star reposted Sandra Rose’s blog post...
HipHopDX.com

Da Brat & Girlfriend Judy Duprat Announce They're Expecting 1st Child

It looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t the only ones with a pregnancy announcement. On Monday (January 31), Da Brat and girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Duprat revealed they’re expecting their first child as well. Although they didn’t provide any specifics, they did write in the caption,...
Essence

Drake’s 4-Year-Old Son Goes Viral For Giving The Rapper French Lesson

Adonis gives his dad a quick lesson on what happens in the afterlife. Parlez–vous français? Well, Drake’s son Adonis surely does and he’s not afraid to show off his skills, either. A clip of Drake and his son Adonis Graham went viral after the rapper posted an Instagram video this past weekend. The heartwarming video already has over 8 million views and counting, and the 4-year-old gives his dad and all his followers an unforgettable French lesson.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Reginae Carter Link Up For Valentine's Day

Reginae Carter took to Instagram posing with Lil Wayne in a loving father-daughter photo. She captioned the post, "My forever Valentine [heart]," while rumors have been swirling recently that the rapper's daughter may be dating New York-bred artist Lil Tjay. In addition to reposting her post to her Instagram story,...
CELEBRITIES

