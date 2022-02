LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The unofficial results are in, and the next state representative has been chosen. Keturah Herron, a former policy strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky, is the new representative for House District 42 and the first openly LGBTQ person to be elected into the House according to a press release from the Victory Fund. She received 1,950 votes to Judy Stallard's 119 votes as of this time.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO