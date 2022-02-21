ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Missing man with Alzheimer’s now safe thanks to preschooler

By Kayla Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VO9v6_0eKL10zj00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA / KFTA ) — Police and firefighters paid a special visit to a preschool in Arkansas to thank a 5-year-old for helping save a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Fayetteville police had been looking for 65-year-old Tony Joab , who went missing on Wednesday after walking away from his home. The police said he did not have a phone or vehicle and would appear disoriented.

“There have been extensive efforts made to locate the gentleman, but we just hadn’t found him yet,” said Lt. Scott Carlton with the Fayetteville Police Department. “Darkness was moving out on us. We had rainfall coming in, and we had done everything we could to put the information out to the public to try to find him.”

Lt. Carlton and his team decided the next step was to ask around a nearby neighborhood. When they got to the door of Ezekiel McCulley, 5, he told them he saw a man out in the woods while at recess that day.

SAT exam going digital, getting shorter as college admissions shift

“I saved someone just off my eyes,” said Ezekiel.

Ezekiel said he was both excited and scared when speaking with the police, but he’s glad he did.

“The cops ended up coming back and knocking on our door,” said Brittany McCulley, Ezekiel’s mom. “They told us they found him and that it was due to his tip. They asked if they could take a picture with him and he has just been so excited since.”

Lt. Carlton said Ezekiel is the hero of the day.

“Everyone wanted to come and meet him, so the police officers and firemen were so excited this morning to come down here and see him,” said Lt. Carlton.

When the officials visited the Happy Hollow pre-K class, they brought along cookies, badges and other items for the students.

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs with kidnapper

Ezekiel’s heroism is being praised outside of the classroom as well. Fayetteville police posted the photos with their young hero and it’s blowing up with praise.

Ezekiel said he would like to become a police officer one day. He even made up a new word to describe how saving a man’s life made him feel, calling it a “criracle” — a mix between crazy and miracle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
cbs19news

Update: Police say missing man has been found and is safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. According to police, 80-year-old Herman Howard walked away from home early Wednesday afternoon and has not been seen since. He was last seen walking on Trailridge Road toward Shamrock Road. Howard is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Police
The Independent

Parents charged in death of two-month-old girl after admitting giving her Benadryl

Two Texas parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing their 2-month-old using a Benadryl overdose. Adam Canales Jr, 30 and Sarah Canales, 21, were arrested Thursday and and are being held in the Lubbock County jail on a $100,000 bond. Local broadcaster KLBK reported that deputies responded to an emergency call at the couple's home on 11 July, 2021. Mr Canales called 911 after he found his daughter had stopped breathing. He told officers that his wife had gone out for the night and that he was watching the child.According to KCBD, the baby was dead by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Silver Alert Canceled: Missing Lubbock man found safe

UPDATE: The man has been safely located in Lubbock. Silver Alert canceled. LUBBOCK, Texas — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding 75-year-old Freddie Clements, who has “Alzheimer’s/Dementia,” according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Clements was last seen in the 1100 block of North Memphis Avenue on Wednesday, February 16, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WAND TV

Decatur man who was missing found safe

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was missing in Decatur has been found safe. A search for Charles W. Harris, 54, got underway earlier this week. Decatur police announced Harris has since been found safe.
DECATUR, IL
YourCentralValley.com

CHP pursues stolen party bus in Santa Clarita area

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a stolen party bus Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 p.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, officials said. The driver had left the vehicle running with the key in the ignition while picking up clients, when someone got in the […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
WTVM

Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are searching for a Columbus man they say went missing last Friday. Family members say the only facts they have are a totaled car and their loved one is missing. The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he...
COLUMBUS, GA
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Missing Hattiesburg man found safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. UPDATE: According to HPD, 44-year-old Stanley Bowman, of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe. Stanley Bowman, 44, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Feb. 9 on Highway 49 near Walgreens. HPD said Bowman was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy