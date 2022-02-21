ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan shares embrace with LeBron James, challenges Magic Johnson to 1-on-1

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game was highlighted by the halftime ceremony of the 75th Anniversary Team, which concluded with Michael Jordan being the final player announced.

There were a few particular moments outside of his announcement that stuck with fans, though.

As the ceremony concluded, Jordan and LeBron James shared a hug and special moment together on the court — the two best players of their generation and arguably the two greatest players of all time chatting it up.

The other moment came before Jordan was announced and was hanging with all the other all-time greats in the tunnel.

Jordan saw Magic Johnson and his competitive spirit immediately kicked in, challenging the Lakers legend to a game of one-on-one.

“Where your shoes at?” Jordan quipped. “We’ll go play one-on-one right now. Me and you.”

If only we could have gotten that one-on-one 30 years ago.

