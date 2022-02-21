ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green Throws Shade at Cleveland During All-Star Game

By C.J. Peterson
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

Draymond Green has no love for Cleveland, Ohio and didn't hide it Sunday night.

It’s safe to say Draymond Green isn’t too fond of Cleveland, Ohio.

After spending portions of four consecutive summers there during the NBA Finals, Green has developed quite the distaste for the city.

Sunday night, that was made abundantly evident as NBA’s best took the floor in the league’s All-Star game, which the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted.

Although Green — who was voted as a reserve this season in his third All-Star appearance — did not play due to a lingering back injury, he did grace the screens of televisions and computers across the country with an in-game interview.

“First of all, it’s not great,” Green told his teammate Stephen Curry, who was voted a starter in the actual game. “Let’s not act like it is. It’s far from great.”

Over the course of the last seven years, the Warriors took on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals four-straight times from 2015-2018. In that span, the Warriors played Cleveland 22 times in the postseason.

While the Warriors walked away with a 3-1 record over Cleveland in those four series, it created quite the rivalry in the league.

After the Warriors’ first NBA championship, in fact, Green — infamously intoxicated — was interviewed at the team’s championship parade exclaiming “We won, yup! They [Cleveland] sucks, yup!” in reference to hip-hop artist E-40’s song “Choices.”

Clearly Cavs fans remembered the disrespect that was dished out as Green was met with emphatic boos when he was introduced Sunday night.

In response, Green nodded and smiled as he relished in the hate being thrown his way.

Never change, Draymond, never change.

