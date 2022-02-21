ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Car owners across the region frustrated by car break-ins

By Kevin S. Held, Mikala McGhee
 3 days ago

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Communities across the St. Louis region are experiencing an increase in car thefts and break-ins, and it’s raising concern.

The biggest concern is that it is happening at all times of the day. We’ve seen criminals victimize drivers at gas stations. Hopping into their cars while the driver is pumping gas and taking off. At night, these offenders are going into neighborhoods and checking for unlocked doors, grabbing whatever they can of value.

These crimes aren’t just happening at homes. Earlier this month, more than 100 cars were broken into smash-and-grab style at the Amazon warehouse in St. Charles and Ranken Jordan Pediatric Center in Maryland Heights.

Hill resident Dan Ehrenreich has been a victim of car clouters twice in the last four months. Back in October, a dozen vehicles on Ehrenreich’s street were broken into, including his truck. On Friday, another thief, who police believe may be the same one who struck the first time, came back in broad daylight and rummaged through his truck shortly after he got home from work.

“If they’re doing this during the day then we have a serious issue,” Ehrenreich said. “…When does it stop?”

