Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Feb. 20, 2022

The indoor track season rolled along in Casper on Friday with the Wyoming Invitational in Casper which was kind of a "best of the best" meet. On the boy's side, Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett won the shot put with a toss of 59 feet, 6 and a half inches. That was a mark that exceeded the state record for Wyoming indoor track. In the other field events, Hayden Roberts of Green River cleared 6-2 to win the high jump. The long jump winner was Remar Pitter from Campbell County with a leap of 23-11. Kellen McCoul from KW won the triple jump going 42-10.5. Ryan Karajanis from Sheridan cleared 15-1 to win the pole vault, Also for the boys, Sheridan's Carter McComb placed first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46. Branden Werkele from Campbell County took the tape in the 200 in 22.79. The 400-meter dash winner was Andrew Skorcz of Rock Springs in 51.34.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO