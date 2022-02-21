ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Feb. 20, 2022

By David Settle
 3 days ago
No teams are undefeated in boys basketball, but there are two schools with 20-plus victories and on the other side two winless teams. Standings for Class 1A and 2A teams are complete for the regular season. As for 3A and 4A, they have one week left in the regular...

Natrona’s Delilah Baedke Commits to UW for Track & X-Country

Natrona County High School track athlete has decided on the University of Wyoming to continue her athletic career. She is currently competing on the indoor track circuit and in last week's Wyoming Invitational in Casper, she finished 2nd in the 3200 meter run and 3rd in the 1600 meter run. Both of those fields were very competitive in those races.
CASPER, WY
PhotoFest! Casper Indoor Track Meet #3

The indoor track season rolled along in Casper on Friday with the Wyoming Invitational in Casper which was kind of a "best of the best" meet. On the boy's side, Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett won the shot put with a toss of 59 feet, 6 and a half inches. That was a mark that exceeded the state record for Wyoming indoor track. In the other field events, Hayden Roberts of Green River cleared 6-2 to win the high jump. The long jump winner was Remar Pitter from Campbell County with a leap of 23-11. Kellen McCoul from KW won the triple jump going 42-10.5. Ryan Karajanis from Sheridan cleared 15-1 to win the pole vault, Also for the boys, Sheridan's Carter McComb placed first in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46. Branden Werkele from Campbell County took the tape in the 200 in 22.79. The 400-meter dash winner was Andrew Skorcz of Rock Springs in 51.34.
CASPER, WY
PhotoFest! Wrestling Regionals

It was a busy weekend of wrestling with the regional tournaments in all three classifications. In the 4A West, Natrona had 6 individual champions en route to the regional team title. Kelly Walsh and Rock Springs had 3 champs each. Thunder Basin won the 4A East with Sheridan 2nd. Each squad had 5 champions.
WWE
WyoPreps Boys Basketball Poll Doesn’t Change Much

The final rankings for 1A and 2A teams and this week’s top five in 3A and 4A featured only a few differences from last week in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll. There is one new team in the 2A top five, while all four classes had...
BASKETBALL
Jaylen Ostenson of Newcastle Passes 1,000 Career Points

One of the most recent members of the 1,000-point club is another underclassman. It’s Newcastle junior Jaylen Ostenson. She surpassed the milestone in a basketball game against Burns on Feb. 11, 2022. Already a two-time all-state and all-conference selection, Ostenson is in her third season as a starter for...
NEWCASTLE, WY
Cody Winslow of Burns Signs with Dakota Wesleyan for Football

Burns football standout Cody Winslow will be headed to Mitchell, South Dakota to continue his football journey at Dakota Wesleyan. He was a busy guy on the football field as he led 2A in tackles from his linebacker spot with 93, including 7 tackles for loss and a couple of fumble recoveries. Winslow record 12 tackles in 2 games this season, vs. Glenrock and Wheatland. He was picked to play in this year's Shrine Bowl and as a junior, he recorded 64 tackles 2 sacks.
MITCHELL, SD
#Boys Basketball#Wind River#Highschoolsports#Conference Record#Cheyenne East#Cheyenne Central#Rock Springs#Quadrant Record Rrb#Southwest#Shoshoni
PhotoFest: State Spirit Competition

The annual State Spirit Competition was held on Friday at the Ford Center in Casper with schools from around the state participating. Teams competed in Game Day, All Girl Cheer, Hip Hop Dance, Jazz Dance, and Co-ed Cheer. In 4A, Cheyenne South won the Game Day event with an 88.5....
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

