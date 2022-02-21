ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Does The Dexter Pilot Hold Up Nearly 15 Years Later?

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur favorite serial killer has been a part of the world of pop culture for over 15 years. Even if you’ve opted to completely block out the last few seasons of the Showtime series, there’s no denying that Dexter was at its peak during the first four seasons of the drama...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'SEAL Team' Actor's Future on Show Uncertain, Set to Star in New CBS Pilot

Max Thieriot's future on SEAL Team is now uncertain after the actor was cast in Cal Fire, a new CBS pilot about firefighters. SEAL Team was renewed for a sixth season at Paramount+ and a movie is in development as well. Cal Fire is inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country, and the actor co-wrote the pilot with Grey's Anatomy veterans Tony Phelan and Joan Rater.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Showtime
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Ok Magazine

Janelle Brown Gushes Over 'New Chapter' Of Son Logan's Life With Fiancé Michelle As Reality Star's Romance With Kody Crumbles

Janelle Brown couldn't help but gush over her son Logan's life while her own appears to be falling apart amid her strained relationship with husband Kody Brown. Though Logan has been keeping a low profile ever since he last appeared on Sister Wives over a decade ago, Janelle offered fans a glimpse of how he's doing all these years later. Taking to her Instagram page Monday, February 21, the reality star shared a photo of Logan and fiancée Michelle Petty — whom he began dating in 2015, per Screenrant — smiling in front of their new home that is under construction.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brendan O’Carroll accused of ‘blatantly racist’ Tyler Perry joke on The One Show

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll has been criticised for joking about Tyler Perry’s “colour” while appearing on The One Show.The Irish actor has a guest role in A Madea Homecoming, the latest Netflix film from Perry. As Madea, Perry – like O’Carroll as Mrs Brown – plays an older woman.The pair appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (22 February), when presenter Lauren Laverne asked O’Carroll if he would return the favour and give Perry a cameo on Mrs Brown’s Boys.“I don’t know if we could afford him, he’s very expensive,” O’Carroll said, with Perry saying: “Please answer...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Todrick Hall ‘cancels all interviews’ after Celebrity Big Brother backlash

Todrick Hall reportedly cancelled all of his interviews after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, following heavy criticism from viewers over his behaviour on the reality show.The musical theatre actor and choreographer lost out on the top position in Wednesday (23 February) evening’s finale, coming in second place to UFC fighter Miesha Tate.However, Hall had been called out by CBB fans for his tactics throughout the series, and apparently refused any conversations with media after leaving the House.Broadcaster CBS told US media late on 23 February that Hall had abruptly cancelled his scheduled exit interviews, after the conclusion of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

20 Years Later, the Road Trip Style in Crossroads Holds Up

In 2002’s Crossroads, three childhood friends Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoe Saldana), and Mimi (Taryn Manning) reunite for a cross-country road trip. They don’t really have a plan, and certainly don’t have a lot of money, but they do have a sense of adventure. The film follows the cliché that life is about the journey, not the destination—though, spoiler alert: Lucy ends up destined for pop superstardom. In the case of Lucy, Kit, and Mimi, though, it’s just as much about the outfits they wore along the way. Their road trip style still surprisingly holds up over 20 years after its release. I mean, you’ve got Britney Jean Spears, slip dresses, and denim cut-off skirts—what’s not to love?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy