ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:46.21

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 46.21)

Estimated jackpot: $182,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden’s bind: no good options on Russia

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

What's happening with Russia's invasion of Ukraine: An explainer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gorgeous George
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

770K+
Followers
394K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy