‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11, Episode 9 Review: The Best Episode In Years

"Fun fact, we switched from shooting #TheWalkingDead on 16mm film over to digital when we added episodes to the end of S10!" tweeted showrunner Angela Kang. "It was a complicated decision but I love how the show’s been looking as we finish the show in digital." As she explained to Insider, the decision was due to the pandemic. "The decision came about because there are fewer 'touch points' with digital than 16mm," she said. "We don't have to swap out film every few minutes, for example." ALSO: Angela Kang discusses The Walking Dead's very dark turn.

