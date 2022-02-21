ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11, Episode 9 Review: The Best Episode In Years

By Erik Kain
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Walking Dead has been hit or miss over the years. At times, AMC’s zombie drama is powerful and profound. At others, nonsensical and poorly produced. Rarely has the show ever been as good as it was in tonight’s episode, ‘No Other Way.’ A tense conclusion to the Reapers storyline, a...

