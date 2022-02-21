2 teen victims identified in Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A double homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left two teens dead Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, officers with the West Precinct responded around 8:09 p.m. to the 5000 block of Court O to the call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a person shot inside a vehicle that had hit a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found shot about two blocks away in the front yard of a home. Police believe this victim was a passenger in the car and managed to run to the second location before collapsing. They were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victims as 16-year-old Jeremiah Collier and 16-year-old Todd Lorenzo Johnson, Jr.

No suspects are in custody at this time. BPD asks anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.