You remember the "Partridge Family"...how about the Earthwalkers? They were similar but the Earthwalkers had more of an environmental twist. The author of "You and Me in the Trees", Amoris Walker chatted with Kara about her new book and also about her life growing up in a family band. Click here for more information about Amoris and her book.

