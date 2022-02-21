ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Euphoria: Cassie Vs. Maddy Takes a Surprising Left Turn

By Yohana Desta
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, the nation settled in to watch the Rams battle the Bengals in the Super Bowl, but over on HBO, Euphoria fans gathered to watch a showdown of a different nature: Maddy vs. Cassie. At last, Maddy had found out about Cassie and Nate, a reveal that promised to...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Vanity Fair

“This Cannot Be Right”: How the Gun in Alec Baldwin’s Hands Turned the Rust Set Deadly

Mary Carmack-Altwies raced across the desert, chasing some peace and quiet. She had won her campaign to become Santa Fe’s district attorney the year before, and her first 10 months in office were intense and all-consuming. In her previous life as a public defender and later working in private practice, she always internalized her cases. She felt that empathy made her a good attorney, but it was depleting. “I’ve spent basically my entire career working the worst of the worst cases. And so I feel it a lot,” she says.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Aaron Rodgers fuels Shailene Woodley reconciliation rumors with 'unconditional love' comments, plus more celeb news

Aaron Rodgers gushes about Shailene Woodley despite split reports. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley may have called off their engagement, but their friendship appears to be in good shape. On Feb. 23, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hopped on Instagram and shared a gallery of photos that kicked off with a Rumi quote reading, "Gratitude is wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk." The next slide in the batch showed the NFL player cozying up on a couch with the "Big Little Lies" actress, who got top billing in Aaron's caption, as well, raising questions about their reported split. "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," he wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he continued, adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." He went on to express gratitude "to the men I got to share the QB room with everyday," and thanked pals in what he called "the Friday crew" for their "friendship" and "support," before telling his "teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football." Aaron, 38, reportedly called it quits with Shailene, 30, after the two determined "it just wasn't working" because of their "busy careers and obstacles they just couldn't surmount," according to a People source. But Aaron also followed up his shout-out to Shailene with more praise for her on "The Pat McAfee Show" the next day. While discussing the effect having positive social relationships has on his playing, he was asked if dating the actress "changed" him. "Oh yeah, without a doubt," he said, according to Page Six. "I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like."
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

“It Was Horrible”: Inside Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy’s Mad Max War

Mad Max: Fury Road was a critical and commercial triumph, grossing nearly $375 million worldwide and earning 10 Oscar nominations (with six wins). But its path to the big screen was torturous and winding, as Kyle Buchanan shows in his oral history Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, out Tuesday. In the exclusive excerpt below, the film’s cast and crew recall one of Fury Road’s biggest hurdles: the bad blood between stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#American Football#Hbo
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
Cincinnati Bengals
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Says Goodbye to Port Charles, Finola Hughes Tries to Say So Long to a Peer Who ‘Trod Some Difficult Terrain… With Grace and Dignity’

Parting is such sweet sorrow for the on-screen baddie and his real-life colleagues. As word spread that General Hospital villain Peter August was really, most sincerely dead — or so we think… for now — portrayer Wes Ramsey tried to sum up in words his experience as the spawn of Cesar Faison and Alex Devane. First and foremost, he wanted to express his gratitude to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Catfish': Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford Left Stunned as Case Takes Dark Turn (Exclusive)

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are on the case yet again for a new episode of Catfish: The TV Show. As seen in an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode, they're attempting to help Gabby, who reached out about help concerning her relationship with a man named Kendrick. Of course, their relationship took a major, and serious turn, when one of Kendrick's supposed ex-girlfriends got involved.
TV SERIES

