ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ukraine, Russia crisis causes heavy impact on Americans financially

By Jaclyn Lee and
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEJo8_0eKKwwJJ00

The likely invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is poised to have ripple effects not only in Europe but throughout the entire world, affecting Americans in their wallets.

"It will change the energy equation for much of the world because Europe, for example, gets a lot of energy from Russia, a lot of fossil fuel energy from Russia," said Lincoln Mitchell, a Columbia University research scholar. "If that changes, they'll have to get it from somewhere else. That will drive prices up. We are already are having a problem with inflation."

And American consumers are already battling rising prices at the pump.

"I don't even fill my tank up all the way, just fill up to whatever $30 give me," said Kevin Frias of North Philadelphia.

Gas prices are soaring to levels not seen in eight years, caused mostly by the situation in Eastern Europe.

"We're looking at tension, we're looking at an imminent attack in an oil-producing region, and that is what will likely drive crude oil prices up even further," said Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson.

U.S. intelligence says Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the OK to invade Ukraine, which experts say could lead to an all-out war in Europe, disrupting supply chains even more.

RELTAED: Biden, Putin agree to summit later this week

"It will affect the global economy negatively. It will lead to the refugee crisis, it will weaken the United States globally because almost certainly at least on some level, Russia will be seen as getting its way," said Mitchell. "And it potentially could have a tremendously destabilizing affect on the region because this is not going to be an easy war. This isn't Russia just rolling some takes and taking over a small country. Ukraine is a big country with 40 plus million people with an ability to resist with a strong army of its own."

Experts say if a war begins, there's no telling what gas prices could rise to or when Americans could see relief.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Americans#Russian#Columbia University#Aaa
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WEKU

Biden says a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans. Here's how

With 150,000 Russian troops circling Ukraine's borders and U.S. officials warning that a major invasion could take place any day, President Biden has signaled to the American public that it, too, may feel effects if Russia chooses to invade. "If Russia decides to invade, that would also have consequences here...
ECONOMY
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy