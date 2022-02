Freddie Freeman is one of the most beloved players in Atlanta Braves history. After all, he did bring the franchise a World Series title last season and has been extremely consistent offensively for several years. However, prior to the lockout, the first baseman and Atlanta failed to agree on a contract extension, with Buster Olney of ESPN reporting the Braves offered him a five-year, $135 million deal, but Freeman wants a six-year extension.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO