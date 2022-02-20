ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian court sentences 38 people to death over 2008 Ahmedabad bomb attack

 3 days ago
An Indian court on Friday sentenced 38 Muslim men to death and ordered life in prison for 11 others for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 in the city of Ahmedabad that killed more than 50 people, lawyers...

