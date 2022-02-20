Indian court sentences 38 people to death over 2008 Ahmedabad bomb attack
An Indian court on Friday sentenced 38 Muslim men to death and ordered life in prison for 11 others for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 in the city of Ahmedabad that killed more than 50 people, lawyers...
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death on Thursday, after finding him guilty of beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him. The ruling will likely be appealed. Zahir Jaffar's killing of Noor Mukadam last year shocked the...
The killing of Noor Mukadam by Zahir Jaffar last year shocked Pakistan and drew nationwide condemnation. A Pakistani court has sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death after finding him guilty of murder for beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him. The killing of...
In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with a forensic liquid normally designed to catch burglars and thieves. According to BBC, police forces in the UK decided to use SmartWater technology in domestic abuse cases in the hope of keeping women safe. The solution, which shows up under ultraviolet light, reportedly stays on the skin for up to six weeks and for much longer on clothing. It categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed as "every SmartTag handheld identification spray carries a unique forensic code."
Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, and suffered some cost as Ukraine fought back. Several videos taken near Hostomel, a town north of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, show what appear to be multiple Russian attack and transport helicopters being targeted with missiles and shot down.
A man who police say opened fire at an anti-racist protest in Portland on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least four others, had radical right-wing views and a history of threatening violence, according to people who knew him. Benjamin Smith, 43, was identified by police as the suspect...
Video shows Talisa Windsor, 30, who has now been jailed, become ill-tempered after her makeshift petrol bomb fails to ignite. A woman has been jailed after trying to set fire to a family home with two young children inside, with her botched attempt caught on video. CCTV footage, released by...
The amount of drug-soaked mail being sent to Scottish prisons fell by almost three-quarters since a new policy of photocopying prisoners’ letters was introduced.The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said there had been a reduction of about 72% in letters which tested positive for an illicit substance since the rule was introduced in December.In a letter to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, the SPS said it had photocopied about 48% of all general correspondence since December 13.This meant 7,160 out of 14,769 mail items were photocopied.Prison officials tested 13% of the incoming mail using a Rapiscan machine, of which 12% was positive...
MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry says the Russian military has destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered that Ukrainian servicemen be treated “with respect” and those who lay down their weapons offered safe corridors. There are no confirmed...
A human rights advocate in Utah was arrested for allegedly faking her cancer diagnosis and raising thousands of dollars based for medical expenses. Coco Berthmann, 28, a German national living in Utah, was detained on Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail. The New York Post reports that she is being investigated for communications fraud, according to a police report, but has not been formally charged. Ms Bethmann is an advocate against human trafficking and claims she was a victim of it herself. A neighbour told police that she had been lying about her cancer diagnosis and...
Over 60 people were killed and dozens have been injured in an explosion near a gold mining site in southwest Burkina Faso. Local authorities say the blast occurred on Monday near the village of Gbomblora, according to the Burkina Information Agency. The first explosion reportedly took place around 2 p.m., and was followed by several other blasts, as locals attempted to flee the area.
A jury found three former Minneapolis police officers guilty on Thursday of violating the civil rights of George Floyd, the African-American man whose May 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests. "Today's verdict recognizes that two police officers violated the Constitution by failing to intervene to stop another officer from killing George Floyd, and three officers violated the Constitution by failing to provide aid to Mr. Floyd in time to prevent his death," Garland said in a statement.
Motsi Mabuse has revealed her husband's parents are stranded in Ukraine and are unable to reach the Polish border, after Russia invaded the country in the early hours of Thursday morning. The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 40, took to Twitter to say she was 'heartbroken' after she had spoken to...
A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...
