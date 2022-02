Yesterday, the Superstar Racing Experience revealed an extensive portion of its driver lineup from the ranks of open-wheel racing, with stars like Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden joining the six-race series this summer. Now, the portion of SRX's lineup hailing from stock car racing has also been revealed, with two new full-time drivers joining the ranks of former NASCAR stars competing in SRX.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO