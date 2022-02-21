ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mystic Krewe of Barkus strolls in the French Quarter

By Jordan Lippincott
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mBTq_0eKKuYFZ00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – All eyes were on the Mystic Krewe of Barkus on Sunday as dozens of pooches and their owners trotted through the French Quarter.

Krewe members weren’t the only ones stealing the show. Some parade-goers and their pups took to the streets in costume.

“I mean, Catholicism is everywhere, especially here in the Quarter, and [my dog] just wanted to be on the throne,” said Kiah Darion, who dressed up as the Pope alongside her pup.

Barkus’s theme this year was “Barkingham Palace: Barkus is Going for the Crown.”

New Orleans pet owners say their dogs are just as royal.

“She’s definitely worthy of a seat at the table anytime,” said Darion. “Do you see this body? She got that from eating.”

Others say their costumes were impromptu.

“My girlfriend said, ‘Hey, we should take the dog to Barkus!’ I said, ‘yeah, sure,’ and we just got her the costume yesterday,” said Paul Lung, who attended the parade with his pup. “I had this costume; I said, ‘Yeah, it matches! Let’s go!'”

Some dogs weren’t as concerned about their costumes as much as the dog biscuit throws.

“This is as much as they will let us dress them up,” said Erin Ruth-Smith, who brought her two dogs. “Some people go like really crazy, but yeah, [my dogs] love it.”

Aside from the eye candy, the atmosphere of the parade is what attracts the crowds.

“This is such a great family event, all the kids and dogs, and that’s what Mardi Gras is about, it’s family,” said Lung. “So, I just think it’s great that we have this again. It’s wonderful.”

Click here to donate to the Mystic Krewe of Barkus. Proceeds go toward local rescues and animal organizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
WGNO

Meet the 2022 Zulu King and Queen

The 2022 Zulu King, Randoly "Rudy" Davis and Queen Crystal Guillemet stopped by the WGNO studios to speak about what it feels like to reign over one of Mardi Gras' most popular krewes and the work of the Zulu organization in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystic#French Quarter#Krewe#Dog#Crown
WGNO

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly | 2022 #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge

Parades and parties, friends and family, king cake and cocktails — celebrating Carnival season in Louisiana can feel magical, but the rolling revelry can also take a toll on our health. So, perfect timing, the seventh annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge kicks off on Ash Wednesday, March 2. The Eat Fit team makes it easier than ever to go alcohol-free, complete with a step-by-step guide to make it your own personal self-experiment to see just how nixing alcohol for forty days affects our whole-body wellness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Pets
WGNO

Miss Alabama dies after fall, family says

Zoe Sozo Bethel, a beauty queen and political commentator who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, died eight days after suffering injuries in an accident in Florida, her family said. She was 27.
WGNO

WGNO

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy